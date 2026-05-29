Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay dug up roads immediately, urge Perambur residents

CHENNAI: Residents of Thiruvalluvar Cross Lane in Perambur have sought immediate restoration of roads dug up for sewage drain upgradation works under the North Chennai Development Plan (NCDP), claiming the street has been left inaccessible for days after completion of pipeline work.
The narrow residential lane, which houses around 40 to 50 families and connects to Thiruvalluvar Street, currently has uneven trenches, loose debris and mounds of mud left behind after underground drainage work.
According to residents, new corrugated sewage pipes were laid in the street recently, and the digging work was completed within two days. However, the road surface was yet to be re-laid.
Shekar, a resident, said the dug-up portion has remained open for several days after completion of the pipe-laying work. "It is impossible to move vehicles through the street now. Cars cannot pass, and even emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire engines will not be able to enter the lane," he said.
Residents said similar issues persist in several streets across Perambur and nearby north Chennai neighbourhoods where roads were cut open ahead of the elections for sewage drain upgrades. While the underground works were completed in many stretches, road relaying and levelling are still pending in several interior streets.
Residents said the damaged internal roads have become difficult for children, senior citizens and two-wheeler users to navigate, especially during the evenings and after water stagnation.
Some residents have now urged authorities to either speed up restoration work in completed stretches or temporarily pause new road cutting works until relaying materials become available.
Speaking to DT Next, Ward 44 councillor Sarbajaya Das said that Metro Water works were still pending. "The metro water works pipeline works start on Monday. Once it's done, we will restore the road," she said.