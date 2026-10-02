Chennai Citizen Connect: Public toilets remain locked in Sharma Nagar, MKB Nagar

The public toilet near the MLA office in Sharma Nagar has been locked for more than a month. After sewage overflow was reported inside the toilet, new pipeline lines were laid, and damaged portions inside the facility are being replaced.

Murugan, a resident of Sharma Nagar, said, “The public toilet was regularly used by people visiting the nearby park, market and bus stop. As it has now been closed for maintenance work, women, senior citizens and other members of the public are facing difficulties.”

Similarly, the public toilet near the MKB Nagar police station has remained locked for more than five days. The motor had developed a fault around a month ago and was repaired, following which the toilet was reopened. But the motor has developed a fault again, affecting the water supply to the facility.

Earlier, water was reportedly supplied to the toilet through a connection from the Street Light Corporation office. After a new contractor was appointed, the connection was stopped, and a new motor was installed. However, water supply has been stopped due to sand blockage in the motor.