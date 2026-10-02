Chennai Citizen Connect: Public toilets remain locked in Sharma Nagar, MKB Nagar

CHENNAI: Public toilets in Sharma Nagar and MKB Nagar have remained locked due to sewage issues and faulty water motors, causing inconvenience to residents and visitors.
The public toilet near the MLA office in Sharma Nagar has been locked for more than a month. After sewage overflow was reported inside the toilet, new pipeline lines were laid, and damaged portions inside the facility are being replaced.
Murugan, a resident of Sharma Nagar, said, “The public toilet was regularly used by people visiting the nearby park, market and bus stop. As it has now been closed for maintenance work, women, senior citizens and other members of the public are facing difficulties.”
Similarly, the public toilet near the MKB Nagar police station has remained locked for more than five days. The motor had developed a fault around a month ago and was repaired, following which the toilet was reopened. But the motor has developed a fault again, affecting the water supply to the facility.
Earlier, water was reportedly supplied to the toilet through a connection from the Street Light Corporation office. After a new contractor was appointed, the connection was stopped, and a new motor was installed. However, water supply has been stopped due to sand blockage in the motor.
A GCC official said that due to sewage overflow, the required works were taken up and new pipeline lines were laid, and the toilet will be reopened once the entire job is done
Bhavani, a resident of MKB Nagar, said, “The toilet was used by people who go for morning and evening walks, college students, senior citizens and those visiting the nearby tennis court. At present, only the women’s toilet can be used. Even there, people have to fetch water from a nearby tap. As a result, people are using the toilet at the nearby tennis court.”
A GCC official said that due to sewage overflow, the required works were taken up and new pipeline lines were laid. “Work on the damaged internal pipeline is currently under way. The toilet will be reopened once the work is completed in two days,” he added.
Another official said action would be taken soon regarding the faulty water motor at the toilet.