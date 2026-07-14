Chennai Citizen Connect: Pothole-riddled Kovilambakkam to Nemilichery road rankles residents

The two-kilometre road connects Kovilambakkam with Nemilichery in Chromepet and serves as an important link to Velachery. It is used daily by thousands of motorists, office-goers, students and residents from localities including Arulmurugan Nagar, Nandavanam Nagar and surrounding areas.

However, the road has remained in a deteriorated condition for several years, with large potholes. According to residents, repeated complaints to the St Thomas Mount Panchayat Union have yielded little result.