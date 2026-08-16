Chennai Citizen Connect: Pothole-ridden KMA Garden Road a safety risk for motorists

CHENNAI: Workers and motorists using KMA Garden Road in Kodungaiyur, where several small-scale industries are located, are facing severe hardship due to the road's poor condition.
The pothole-ridden road is being used as an alternative route by vehicles travelling from Tondiarpet High Road towards Kadumbadi Amman Koil Street, where stormwater drain (SWD) works are under way. The increased traffic has further damaged the already battered road. During the rainy season, water stagnates on the road, adding to the difficulties faced by workers and motorists.
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) secretary Ravi said that workers in the area used the road every day and that it had remained in poor condition for several years. “Whenever the potholes become severe, the Corporation fills them with stones. However, there is no proper drainage facility to allow excess rainwater to flow away, resulting in water stagnating on the road. Owners of industries here have filed several complaints, but there has been no improvement so far,” he said.
The 35-metre-long stretch of KMA Garden Road will be relayed once funds are sanctioned, said a senior city Corporation official
Shopkeeper Prabhu said that accidents occurred frequently, particularly in the evenings. “Two-wheelers often skid and fall because of the potholes. As KMA Garden Road is being used as an alternative route, the existing potholes have become worse,” he said.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that SWD works were under way on Kadumbadi Amman Koil Road for 850 metres, of which 550 metres had been completed. The remaining work is yet to be completed.
“Once the work is completed, we have planned to relay roads in residential areas, including Kadumbadi Amman Koil Road, Tiruvalluvar Road and Vivekananda Road. An estimate has been prepared, and a proposal has been submitted. Once funds are sanctioned, road works in residential areas will be taken up on a priority basis,” the official said. “After that, work will be taken up to relay the 350-metre-long stretch of KMA Garden Road. Steps will be taken to complete all the road works before the upcoming monsoon.”