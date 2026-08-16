Chennai Citizen Connect: Pothole-ridden KMA Garden Road a safety risk for motorists

The pothole-ridden road is being used as an alternative route by vehicles travelling from Tondiarpet High Road towards Kadumbadi Amman Koil Street, where stormwater drain (SWD) works are under way. The increased traffic has further damaged the already battered road. During the rainy season, water stagnates on the road, adding to the difficulties faced by workers and motorists.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) secretary Ravi said that workers in the area used the road every day and that it had remained in poor condition for several years. “Whenever the potholes become severe, the Corporation fills them with stones. However, there is no proper drainage facility to allow excess rainwater to flow away, resulting in water stagnating on the road. Owners of industries here have filed several complaints, but there has been no improvement so far,” he said.