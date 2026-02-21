Chennai Citizen Connect | Pothole-ridden Chitlapakkam road draws public ire

The road falls under Ward 43 in Zone 3 of Tambaram Corporation. The road is one of the important stretches with several apartment complexes and residential buildings. It connects Chitlapakkam Junction to Thirumurugan Street and serves as a link road to Mahalakshmi Nagar and the eastern parts of Chitlapakkam. Owing to its connectivity, it witnesses steady traffic flow throughout the day.

With several schools and educational institutions located nearby, students frequently use the road by bicycle and two-wheelers. Residents say the damaged road and waterlogged patches have made daily travel risky, particularly for children.