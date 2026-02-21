Chennai Citizen Connect | Pothole-ridden Chitlapakkam road draws public ire

CHENNAI: Residents of Chitlapakkam have raised concerns over the poor condition of Veerapandiya Kattabomman Road, claiming that deep potholes and stagnant sewage have made the stretch unsafe for motorists, pedestrians and schoolchildren.
The road falls under Ward 43 in Zone 3 of Tambaram Corporation. The road is one of the important stretches with several apartment complexes and residential buildings. It connects Chitlapakkam Junction to Thirumurugan Street and serves as a link road to Mahalakshmi Nagar and the eastern parts of Chitlapakkam. Owing to its connectivity, it witnesses steady traffic flow throughout the day.
With several schools and educational institutions located nearby, students frequently use the road by bicycle and two-wheelers. Residents say the damaged road and waterlogged patches have made daily travel risky, particularly for children.
P Viswanathan, a social activist from Chitlapakkam, said the road has been in a battered condition for the past few months, riddled with potholes. "In several places, sewage water has stagnated, mixing with rainwater and forming pools along the stretch, forcing two-wheeler riders and cyclists to navigate carefully to avoid skidding or losing balance," he said.
Pedestrians, too, face inconvenience as vehicles passing through the waterlogged portions often splash dirty water onto them. Residents say they are frequently forced to return home to change clothes before heading to work or school.
Stagnant sewage water has also led to mosquito breeding in the area, increasing health concerns. Residents claim they have repeatedly lodged complaints with Tambaram Corporation, including the Zone 3 office, but no permanent solution has been implemented so far.
When contacted, Tambaram Corporation officials said that steps are being taken to repair the road and that tenders will be floated shortly. They also said the sewage issue is expected to be resolved under the upcoming underground drainage scheme, for which a government order has already been issued.