Chennai Citizen Connect: Posters render Anna Nagar power boxes into peeling eyesores

Distribution boxes, including Ring Main Units along Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue, 6th Main Road, 13th Main Road, 18th Main Road, and several residential streets are covered with posters. In some places, fresh posters have been pasted over old ones, completely obscuring the boxes.

Residents said transformers and distribution boxes in locations without view cutters were particularly targeted. The problem is also widespread around areas frequented by job seekers and students attending IAS coaching centres, with several PG advertisements appearing on walls, electrical boxes and even house gates.