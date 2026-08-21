Chennai Citizen Connect: Posters render Anna Nagar power boxes into peeling eyesores

CHENNAI: Electricity distribution boxes across north Anna Nagar have turned into poster boards, with advertisements for private events, rental properties, jobs and paying guest (PG) accommodation repeatedly pasted on the infrastructure despite efforts by electricity board workers to remove them.
Distribution boxes, including Ring Main Units along Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue, 6th Main Road, 13th Main Road, 18th Main Road, and several residential streets are covered with posters. In some places, fresh posters have been pasted over old ones, completely obscuring the boxes.
Residents said transformers and distribution boxes in locations without view cutters were particularly targeted. The problem is also widespread around areas frequented by job seekers and students attending IAS coaching centres, with several PG advertisements appearing on walls, electrical boxes and even house gates.
“Many people come to this area looking for jobs and to attend IAS academies, and there are many PGs nearby. So, PG advertisement posters are pasted in many places across Anna Nagar. In some places, they are even pasted on house gates, making the area look untidy,” said Rajesh, a resident.
Apart from affecting the appearance of the neighbourhood, it could cause difficulties for electricity board personnel when they need to inspect or repair equipment during a fault.
A line inspector said distribution boxes were important components of public electricity infrastructure and that workers removed posters whenever they found them. “Even after we remove the posters, new ones are pasted at the same locations. We have warned some people after noticing them pasting posters, but the practice continues. Vacant-looking spaces are being extensively used for pasting posters,” he said.
A TNPDCL official said workers during routine work remove posters and banners on distribution boxes in north Anna Nagar under the supervision of line inspectors and foremen. Corporation workers also remove posters while carrying out their duties, the official said, adding that it was not known who was putting them up.