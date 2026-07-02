Chennai Citizen Connect: Poorly restored trench greets motorists on 100 Feet Road

The residents and commuters complain about the poor restoration of a trench excavated by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for the installation of a large water pipeline.

According to residents, the trench was dug about a month ago to facilitate pipeline laying works. However, the road surface was restored using a concrete mixture that residents claim is of low quality. They allege that loose aggregates used in the restoration have spread across the road, posing a danger to motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

The affected stretch lies on one of Chennai's busiest arterial roads connecting Kathipara Junction and the Koyambedu Bus Terminus, which is used by lakhs of commuters every day.

Thirumalai, a regular commuter, said road excavation for infrastructure projects is common, but authorities must ensure proper restoration. He warned that riders could lose control of their vehicles if they applied sudden brakes on the loose stones scattered across the road, potentially leading to serious accidents.