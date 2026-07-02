Chennai Citizen Connect: Poorly restored trench greets motorists on 100 Feet Road

CHENNAI: A damaged stretch of Chennai's busy 100 Feet Road near Kalaimagal Nagar bus stop in Ekkattuthangal has become a major concern for motorists and residents, who allege that road restoration work carried out after the installation of a major water pipeline was completed using poor-quality materials. They flag frequent traffic disruptions and an increasing risk of accidents.
The residents and commuters complain about the poor restoration of a trench excavated by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for the installation of a large water pipeline.
According to residents, the trench was dug about a month ago to facilitate pipeline laying works. However, the road surface was restored using a concrete mixture that residents claim is of low quality. They allege that loose aggregates used in the restoration have spread across the road, posing a danger to motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.
The affected stretch lies on one of Chennai's busiest arterial roads connecting Kathipara Junction and the Koyambedu Bus Terminus, which is used by lakhs of commuters every day.
Thirumalai, a regular commuter, said road excavation for infrastructure projects is common, but authorities must ensure proper restoration. He warned that riders could lose control of their vehicles if they applied sudden brakes on the loose stones scattered across the road, potentially leading to serious accidents.
After a month of pipeline laying work, the road surface was restored using a concrete mixture that residents claim is of low quality
Another motorist, Yogeswaran, said the loose gravel combined with dust generated by passing heavy vehicles has significantly increased the risk of accidents. He pointed out that a two-wheeler rider recently skidded and fell on the same stretch, though the rider escaped without major injuries.
Residents and commuters have urged authorities to immediately repair the damaged section and relay the surface with quality asphalt before a more serious accident occurs.