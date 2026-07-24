Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor upkeep, foul odour rankle diners at West Jafferkhanpet Amma Canteen

This Amma unavagam, which serves hundreds of people daily, has seen a gradual decline in visitor numbers due to inadequate maintenance, residents said. A visit to the facility revealed that parts of the premises were not being maintained properly, raising concerns among regular users.

Employees at the canteen said officials had visited the facility after the change in government and sought details regarding equipment required for its functioning. "Officials collected a list of equipment needed for the canteen. However, no major upgrades have been carried out so far," an employee said.

They added that the canteen continues to function without operational difficulties and that essential supplies are being provided regularly. "Ration materials are supplied on time, and food services continue without interruption," they said.