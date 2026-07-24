Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor upkeep, foul odour rankle diners at West Jafferkhanpet Amma Canteen

CHENNAI: Residents and regular visitors have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to immediately improve maintenance at the Amma Unavagam on Gangai Amman Koil Street in West Jafferkhanpet, citing poor upkeep and foul odour from nearby garbage bins and fish waste. Residents complain that the facility remained neglected for several years.
This Amma unavagam, which serves hundreds of people daily, has seen a gradual decline in visitor numbers due to inadequate maintenance, residents said. A visit to the facility revealed that parts of the premises were not being maintained properly, raising concerns among regular users.
Employees at the canteen said officials had visited the facility after the change in government and sought details regarding equipment required for its functioning. "Officials collected a list of equipment needed for the canteen. However, no major upgrades have been carried out so far," an employee said.
They added that the canteen continues to function without operational difficulties and that essential supplies are being provided regularly. "Ration materials are supplied on time, and food services continue without interruption," they said.
Pointing out that officials collected a list of equipment needed for the canteen, an employee said, however, no major upgrades have been carried out so far
Meanwhile, visitors pointed to cleanliness issues around the canteen. Ashok Kumar, a regular customer, said nearly ten garbage bins have been placed at the entrance of the facility, causing inconvenience to those dining there.
"The foul smell from the bins makes it difficult to eat comfortably. A major reason is the fish waste generated by the nearby Kalaignar Centenary Memorial Fish Market. The discarded fish waste begins emitting a strong odour within a short time," he said.
Residents have urged civic authorities to improve maintenance at the Amma Unavagam and relocate the waste disposal point to ensure a cleaner dining environment.