CHENNAI: Residents of Shastri Nagar near Chandra Yogi Samadhi Road in Perambur are facing mosquito menace and foul odour due to stagnant rainwater, as the road remains unrepaired despite the completion of underground drainage works under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (VCVT).
The road was dug up to lay sewage pipelines under the North Chennai Development Scheme but has not been properly restored even after the work was completed. Located in a low-lying area, the stretch gets inundated during the monsoon, with rainwater reportedly taking up to a week to drain. This causes inconvenience to residents and motorists.
Palani, a resident, said officials had not visited the locality to assess their problems. "We are forced to live in an unhygienic environment with a persistent foul smell. Mosquitoes breed in the stagnant water, and two residents have reportedly contracted dengue. Even ambulances face difficulty entering the street during emergencies. I faced difficulties taking my mother to hospital because of the poor condition of the road. Autos also struggle to enter the street," he said.
Another resident, Selvam, said a park established for children in the locality lacked basic facilities. "There is no play equipment or seating arrangement, leaving children with no facilities to spend their time. Garbage has accumulated inside the premises due to poor maintenance. A public space intended for children has become unusable," he said.
A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official said patchwork on the damaged road would begin on Monday along with repairs to the sewage drain. "An estimate has been prepared for renovating the park, and new play equipment will be installed. Steps will also be taken to remove unused vehicles obstructing the narrow street," the official said.