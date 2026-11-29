The road was dug up to lay sewage pipelines under the North Chennai Development Scheme but has not been properly restored even after the work was completed. Located in a low-lying area, the stretch gets inundated during the monsoon, with rainwater reportedly taking up to a week to drain. This causes inconvenience to residents and motorists.

Palani, a resident, said officials had not visited the locality to assess their problems. "We are forced to live in an unhygienic environment with a persistent foul smell. Mosquitoes breed in the stagnant water, and two residents have reportedly contracted dengue. Even ambulances face difficulty entering the street during emergencies. I faced difficulties taking my mother to hospital because of the poor condition of the road. Autos also struggle to enter the street," he said.