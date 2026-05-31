Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor maintenance, illegal parking plague Choolaimedu bridge

Waste has been illegally dumped on the bridge, while cars and other vehicles are frequently parked near the pedestrian walkway, obstructing movement. Women, senior citizens and office-goers are among those most affected, as they are often forced to walk on the carriageway instead of using the footpath.

Residents said the problem worsens during the peak hours in the evening and night when a large number of vehicles are parked on the bridge, leaving pedestrians with little option but to walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.