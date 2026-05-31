Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor maintenance, illegal parking plague Choolaimedu bridge

CHENNAI: The West Namasivaya Bridge across the Cooum River in Choolaimedu has remained in poor condition for a long time, with residents alleging inadequate maintenance, illegal parking and accumulation of garbage that have made it difficult and unsafe for pedestrians to use the facility.
Waste has been illegally dumped on the bridge, while cars and other vehicles are frequently parked near the pedestrian walkway, obstructing movement. Women, senior citizens and office-goers are among those most affected, as they are often forced to walk on the carriageway instead of using the footpath.
Residents said the problem worsens during the peak hours in the evening and night when a large number of vehicles are parked on the bridge, leaving pedestrians with little option but to walk on the road, increasing the risk of accidents.
Geetha, a flower vendor in the locality, said some people consume alcohol and urinate behind vehicles parked on the bridge during the evenings and nights. “Garbage is also not removed regularly, leading to foul odour and cleanliness concerns. The number of flies and mosquitoes increases during the night. Though police patrols are conducted, such activities continue,” she said.
A Greater Chennai Corporation official said cleanliness workers clean the bridge and surrounding areas twice a day, in the morning and evening. “However, based on repeated complaints, appropriate action will be taken to remove waste from the bridge,” the official said.
A Traffic police official said action had been initiated against vehicles parked on the bridge over the past two days. “Fines were imposed and warnings issued to those who parked vehicles illegally. However, some motorists continue to park on the bridge, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Regular monitoring is being carried out, and strict action will be taken,” the official said.
Residents flag uncollected trash while a GCC official claims cleanliness workers clean the bridge and surrounding areas twice a day