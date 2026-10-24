Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor civic agency coordination turns Perambur interior roads into ruins

According to residents, Patel Road has remained in poor condition for more than six months. The authorities resurfaced the road instead of restoring the sections damaged by the Storm Water Drain (SWD) work first. The quality of the work was so poor that the road began deteriorating within weeks, forcing the authorities to turn their attention to the SWD.

Recent heavy rain has worsened several interior roads in Ward 71, including Patel Road, Chinnaiyan New Colony 1st Main Road, Vadivelu 1st Cross Street and School Road towards Bharathi Road, as well as stretches of Madhavaram High Road.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) took up sewage pipeline replacement in the interior streets. After completing the work, contractors left the excavated pits only partially filled with debris. GCC officials have since dug up the roads again and filled the pits with wet mix.