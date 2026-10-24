Chennai Citizen Connect: Poor civic agency coordination turns Perambur interior roads into ruins

CHENNAI: Perambur residents have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to repair several battered interior streets or implement immediate relief measures, flagging poor coordination between civic agencies and questionable workmanship.
According to residents, Patel Road has remained in poor condition for more than six months. The authorities resurfaced the road instead of restoring the sections damaged by the Storm Water Drain (SWD) work first. The quality of the work was so poor that the road began deteriorating within weeks, forcing the authorities to turn their attention to the SWD.
Recent heavy rain has worsened several interior roads in Ward 71, including Patel Road, Chinnaiyan New Colony 1st Main Road, Vadivelu 1st Cross Street and School Road towards Bharathi Road, as well as stretches of Madhavaram High Road.
The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) took up sewage pipeline replacement in the interior streets. After completing the work, contractors left the excavated pits only partially filled with debris. GCC officials have since dug up the roads again and filled the pits with wet mix.
Raghukumar Choodamani, Convenor of the Perambur Development Neighbourhood Forum, said: "These internal roads serve as a vital route for residents to reach Perambur High Road (north side). Even before the heavy rains, we raised our concerns, and GCC officials have now assured us that the road cuts will be restored with concrete in the coming days, subject to weather conditions."
He added that the concerns were raised at the Ward 71 Area Sabha meeting and at a volunteers' meeting at Shenoy Nagar chaired by the Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central). Residents have urged the GCC to complete the pending restoration at the earliest, ensure quality workmanship and prevent a recurrence of this cycle of road cutting and repairs.
Attributing the delay to the ongoing tender process, a Corporation official assured that Patel Road, Chennaimaiya Street and other roads will be relaid at the earliest
Responding to the issue, a Corporation official said, "Right now, the tender process is under way. Patel Road, Chennaimaiya Street and other roads will be relaid once tenders are awarded."