Chennai Citizen Connect: Piled-up trash, blocked drains turn Perungalathur eyesore

The area has more than 500 houses. Residents said that the garbage is not being collected regularly, and stormwater drains have not been cleaned properly for the past few weeks, resulting in garbage accumulation in several places and blockage in drains.

Due to blockages, the flow of sewage water from houses through the drains is obstructed, leading to stagnation near the houses. Sewage water is also seen flowing on streets, causing inconvenience to the public and raising health concerns.