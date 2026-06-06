Chennai Citizen Connect: Piled-up trash, blocked drains turn Perungalathur eyesore

CHENNAI: The Residents of Thangaraj Nagar, in Perungalathur under Zone 4 of the Tambaram Corporation, are facing major inconvenience due to worsening sanitation conditions in the locality, despite being one of the fastest-developing areas.
The area has more than 500 houses. Residents said that the garbage is not being collected regularly, and stormwater drains have not been cleaned properly for the past few weeks, resulting in garbage accumulation in several places and blockage in drains.
Due to blockages, the flow of sewage water from houses through the drains is obstructed, leading to stagnation near the houses. Sewage water is also seen flowing on streets, causing inconvenience to the public and raising health concerns.
The residents said the locality has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The mosquito attack has become severe in the evenings in recent days, forcing the residents to be indoors, amplifying the impact of the sweltering heat.
Despite lodging several complaints with municipal officials, there has been no proper response from them, and the issues remain unresolved, pointed out Meena, a resident. The garbage collection, which was regular a few months ago, has also become irregular in the last few weeks, the residents noted.
Attributing the shortage of cleanliness workers to the lack of routine maintenance, Corporation officials assured that immediate steps would be taken
They have urged the Tambaram Corporation to take immediate steps to clean the area and improve sanitation facilities. Corporation officials attributed the shortage of cleanliness workers to the lack of routine maintenance. They assured that steps would be taken to clean the drains and address the complaints raised by residents.