Chennai Citizen Connect: Perungalathur residents want old tungsten lights back

CHENNAI: The Balaji Street residents in Perungalathur want old tungsten lights back as the newly replaced LED lights made their street dark and have become a den for anti-social elements.

Balaji Street in Perungalathur is one of the most important areas in Srinivas Nagar, which is part of the Tambaram Corporation.

Hundreds of people use the street, visiting the Church, post office, and private school located on the corner.

While the street is more important for the people the residents said that there are no proper lights in the street and since the street remains dark at night anti-socials are consuming drugs and liquor there every day.

Every so often chain snatching is reported in the street and bikes are stolen. The women who are travelling on the street are facing a hard time since the men used to abuse them.

Samuel from the locality said that the women and young girls who visit our church are afraid to walk through the street since miscreants consume liquor and abuse them. The police are also not taking action even after repeated complaints.

When contacted an official from the Tambaram Corporation said that we would check the street and take steps to replace the lights with more power soon.