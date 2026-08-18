Chennai Citizen Connect: Perumattunallur road repair work in proposal stage for several years

CHENNAI: Residents of Perumattunallur panchayat near Guduvanchery have urged the Chengalpattu district administration to repair roads that have remained in poor condition for several years, causing hardship to more than 15,000 people.
The roads in the Perumattunallur, Kannivakkam, Anna Nagar, and Pandur areas under the Kattankulathur block are riddled with potholes and damaged stretches. Roads in Kundan Nagar and Anna Nagar are among the worst affected.
Residents said they had submitted several petitions to the Perumattunallur panchayat and Kattankulathur panchayat union seeking repairs, but no permanent solution had been found.
Kundhan Nagar, which falls under Ward 6 of the panchayat, has several apartment complexes and more than 500 individual houses. Residents said the roads turn dusty in summer and become muddy during the monsoon, making commuting difficult for school students, pregnant women, senior citizens, patients, motorists and pedestrians.
Residents and social activists have repeatedly raised the issue and staged protests demanding repairs.
Though the panchayat passed a resolution and forwarded a Rs 45 lakh proposal for road repairs to the authorities concerned following repeated protests, no work has been undertaken so far, rue residents. Officials cite fund crunch
R Ramanathan, a resident of Perumattunallur, said the panchayat passed a resolution following the protests and prepared a Rs 45 lakh proposal for road repairs. The proposal was forwarded to the authorities, but the project has remained pending for several years, with no work undertaken.
Residents have now urged the Chengalpattu district administration to intervene and ensure that the repair works are commenced at the earliest.
Officials from Kattankulathur panchayat union said the Perumattunallur panchayat had passed a resolution and forwarded the road repair proposal. However, the works had been delayed due to a lack of funds.