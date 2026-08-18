Chennai Citizen Connect: Perumattunallur road repair work in proposal stage for several years

The roads in the Perumattunallur, Kannivakkam, Anna Nagar, and Pandur areas under the Kattankulathur block are riddled with potholes and damaged stretches. Roads in Kundan Nagar and Anna Nagar are among the worst affected.

Residents said they had submitted several petitions to the Perumattunallur panchayat and Kattankulathur panchayat union seeking repairs, but no permanent solution had been found.

Kundhan Nagar, which falls under Ward 6 of the panchayat, has several apartment complexes and more than 500 individual houses. Residents said the roads turn dusty in summer and become muddy during the monsoon, making commuting difficult for school students, pregnant women, senior citizens, patients, motorists and pedestrians.

Residents and social activists have repeatedly raised the issue and staged protests demanding repairs.