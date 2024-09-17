Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur’s Vadivelu Park in need of urgent makeover

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Park on the Vadivelu 2nd Cross Street, off Bharathi Road in Perambur, needs better maintenance as construction debris litters the surrounding, and garbage is seen piled up inside and outside the park premises

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recently conducted a massive deep cleaning drive across the city’s parks. Residents await the same attention for the Vadivelu Park. It is not just the grange but even the fountain is non-functional.

“The park serves as a children’s playground and a peaceful retreat for elderly people. We urge the authorities to clean and maintain it regularly so the public can make use of it efficiently,” says Chithra, a resident of Perambur.

Regular park visitors say that it is unfortunate to see the park in this shoddy state. We are grateful for the GCC’s recent cleaning initiatives and hope they will extend the same care to our park.

They also point out that the defunct fountain is a reminder of wasted taxpayer money and urge the GCC to revive it.

Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident of Perambur said, “We were very happy to note that GCC had carried out a mass deep cleaning drive across all the parks within the city a few days ago. We request GCC to remove the construction debris, and garbage inside and outside the Vadivelu park as well.”

Residents demand that proper maintenance and cleanliness should be a regular norm. “Regular cleaning, proper waste management, and upkeep of facilities like the fountain should be done regularly. We hope the authorities will take the necessary steps,” added Ganesan, another resident of the locality.

When contacted, the civic body officials said that the maintenance of the park is being looked at regularly. The issues have been noted and will be resolved soon.