Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents want damaged roads fixed

CHENNAI: Residents along Patel Road in Perambur, which comes under Ward 71 of Zone 6, are a harried lot thanks to damaged roads in their locality. Recent rains have left the roads here in battered condition especially near Vasantha Maligai and also at the eastern end leading to Nelvayal Lane.

"A small stretch of the road on both eastern and western stretches was re-laid only about a year ago. The quality of milling – the process of scraping the top layer of the asphalt before re-laying it so that the height of the road does not increase -- and other works were of poor quality which has led to this condition. Once laid, roads are supposed to remain in good condition for a minimum of three years, " said Raghukumar C, a resident of Perambur.

"Will Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) authorities fix the accountability of contractors and get them to restore the damaged portions of the road soon?" asked Raghukumar.

Roads in Ramachandran Street and Patel Road junction are in similar conditions, Raghukumar pointed out.

Damaged roads also cause motor accidents, and the risk is higher during rains. As the monsoon has ended, residents urge civic officials to repair the potholes and battered roads at the earliest.

Efforts to contact the Chennai Corporation officials for their response proved futile.