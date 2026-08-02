Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents urge the GCC to construct the bus stops with correct planning

Although ramps have been constructed at these bus stops, the surrounding infrastructure remains incomplete or damaged due to ongoing Stormwater Drain (SWD) works. "If the approach to the ramp is blocked or inaccessible, how will senior citizens, persons with disabilities, or commuters benefit from it?" they questioned.

According to Perambur residents, the narrow Perambur High Road remains heavily congested during peak hours, forcing many commuters to wait at the dust-prone Jamalia bus stop amid exposed electrical cables that obstruct the pathway. Residents stressed that the civic body must ensure that bus stops are free of obstacles for the public.