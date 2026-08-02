Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents urge the GCC to construct the bus stops with correct planning

CHENNAI: Activists and commuters have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to address poor accessibility for passengers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities at the Mangalapuram and Jamalia bus stops on Perambur High Road South.
Although ramps have been constructed at these bus stops, the surrounding infrastructure remains incomplete or damaged due to ongoing Stormwater Drain (SWD) works. "If the approach to the ramp is blocked or inaccessible, how will senior citizens, persons with disabilities, or commuters benefit from it?" they questioned.
According to Perambur residents, the narrow Perambur High Road remains heavily congested during peak hours, forcing many commuters to wait at the dust-prone Jamalia bus stop amid exposed electrical cables that obstruct the pathway. Residents stressed that the civic body must ensure that bus stops are free of obstacles for the public.
Activists question if the approach to the ramp is blocked or inaccessible, how will senior citizens, persons with disabilities, or commuters benefit from it
Raghu Kumar Choodamani, convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum, said, "We fail to understand the purpose of the newly constructed ramp at the Jamalia bus stop when the surrounding infrastructure is either incomplete or disrupted by ongoing Stormwater Drain works. Every development project executed with taxpayers' money must be properly planned, fully functional, and integrated with other civic works."
M Vishnuvardhan, another resident, added, "Unfortunately, we repeatedly witness public funds being spent on unnecessary stainless-steel structures near bus stops. A few months back, it was installed, and to accommodate SWD construction work, it was removed. This reflects poor planning by officials and a waste of taxpayers' money."
Similarly, the ramp designed for persons with disabilities is poorly constructed at the Mangalapuram bus stop. Autorickshaws and parked vehicles frequently block it.
Residents emphasised that municipal authorities must execute public works with proper foresight, stating. It is not just about spending money; it is about solving people's problems.
A Greater Chennai Corporation official responded, "Stormwater drains are being constructed alongside the road near the Jamalia bus stop. Steps will be taken to address accessibility issues once the work is completed."