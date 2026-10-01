Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents flag elevated & defective SWD work, seek GCC inspection

Residents have urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials to inspect the site and order corrective measures before the SWD work on Perambur High Road North Side is completed.

According to residents, the elevated SWD structure has created a significant level mismatch with Venkatraman Canal Street, affecting pedestrian and two-wheeler movement and potentially altering the natural flow of rainwater. They also raised concerns over the construction quality.

"The SWD works are under way on Perambur High Road North Side. At Venkatraman Canal Street, we found structural defects and the execution is unacceptable. If the height is increased further, the road level will also have to be raised," said Raghu Kumar Choodamani, convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.