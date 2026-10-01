Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents flag elevated & defective SWD work, seek GCC inspection

CHENNAI: Perambur residents have raised concerns about the ongoing stormwater drain (SWD) work at the Venkatraman Canal Street and Perambur High Road North Side junction, alleging that the newly constructed drain is more than a foot above the existing road level and raises safety and drainage concerns.
Residents have urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials to inspect the site and order corrective measures before the SWD work on Perambur High Road North Side is completed.
According to residents, the elevated SWD structure has created a significant level mismatch with Venkatraman Canal Street, affecting pedestrian and two-wheeler movement and potentially altering the natural flow of rainwater. They also raised concerns over the construction quality.
"The SWD works are under way on Perambur High Road North Side. At Venkatraman Canal Street, we found structural defects and the execution is unacceptable. If the height is increased further, the road level will also have to be raised," said Raghu Kumar Choodamani, convener of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.
A Corporation official assured that a slope will be constructed to match the existing road level of Venkatraman Canal Street
He said engineers should inspect the structure and ensure that the work was executed according to the approved design without compromising public safety. He also pointed out that advertisement boards of commercial establishments had already begun encroaching on the elevated drain.
"If the officials fail to take immediate action, the pedestrian walkway could also be encroached upon, forcing people to walk on the busy road," he cautioned.
Forum members said the issue reflected a lack of coordination between the GCC, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and TNPDCL. They compared the work with SWD construction in Anna Nagar's Shanthi Colony, where drains were integrated with existing road levels.
"Senior engineering officials must personally inspect the site, verify the approved design levels against the actual execution, fix any damaged underground pipelines and restore a safe passage before these defects become permanent," said V Srinivasa Raghavan, a resident.
A GCC official, however, said, "The SWD was constructed to match the height of Perambur High Road. If we reduce the height, rainwater will flow onto Venkatraman Canal Street. We will provide a slope for Venkatraman Canal Street."