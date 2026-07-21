Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents demand fencing, CCTV at Aavin parlour under flyover

CHENNAI: Residents of Perambur have alleged that the space allotted for seating at the new Aavin parlour beneath the Murasoli Maran flyover has turned into an unofficial open-air bar at night, prompting them to demand stricter security measures, including fencing the premises and installing CCTV cameras.
Residents also complained that, as site is located close to Perambur Railway Station, some people use the area for public urination, creating a nuisance.
According to members of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum (PNDF), the tables and chairs provided for customers during the day are misused by anti-social elements after the parlour closes. They said the absence of proper fencing allows easy access, turning what was intended to be a community facility into a public nuisance during the night.
Speaking to Raghukumar Choodamani, convener of the PNDF, said the area beneath the Perambur Murasoli Maran Flyover was fenced in 2022 after residents raised concerns over the accumulation of garbage. The reclaimed space was subsequently developed by establishing an Aavin milk parlour.
“Residents and regular visitors to the nearby park have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to protect the premises. After 8.30 pm, once the Aavin parlour closes, people gather there to consume liquor. To prevent this, residents are demanding that the open frontage along the roadside be fenced,” he said.
Another resident, V Srinivasan Raghavan, said CCTV cameras should be installed immediately to ensure round-theclock surveillance and deter anti-social activities. Raghukumar also called for removal of construction debris and abandoned vending carts, besides improving lighting in the area. While welcoming the transformation of space beneath flyover, he said consistent security measures were essential.
A GCC official said a decision on fencing and installing CCTV cameras beneath the flyover would be taken after consultations with senior officials.