Chennai Citizen Connect: Perambur residents demand fencing, CCTV at Aavin parlour under flyover

Residents also complained that, as site is located close to Perambur Railway Station, some people use the area for public urination, creating a nuisance.

According to members of the Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum (PNDF), the tables and chairs provided for customers during the day are misused by anti-social elements after the parlour closes. They said the absence of proper fencing allows easy access, turning what was intended to be a community facility into a public nuisance during the night.