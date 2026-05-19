Chennai Citizen Connect: Pedestrians weary of improper condition of Chetpet Eco Park pavement

The pathway, widely used by railway passengers, college students and office-goers, stretches nearly 150 metres from Chetpet Eco Park to the railway station. Residents said accumulated garbage, overgrown bushes and poor upkeep have made the walkway difficult to use.



Many pedestrians avoid using the pathway at night because of insufficient street lighting and instead prefer the footpath on Dr Gurusamy Bridge for safety.



Abinaya, a resident, said garbage had accumulated across the pathway and the overgrown bushes, coupled with poor maintenance, made it difficult for women, students and other pedestrians to walk safely at night.



"The area remains dark due to the lack of proper streetlights," she said.

A senior citizen, Yuvaraj, said the pathway was used daily by people accessing the railway station. However, he alleged that during the night, some individuals misused the space for anti-social activities.



"Consumption of alcohol, open urination and use of the area as a public toilet have led to foul smell along the pathway," he said.