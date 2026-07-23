Chennai Citizen Connect: Pedestrians urge State Highway Department to repair footpath on MGR Salai in Perungudi

Kamarajar Nagar Resident Welfare Association, Joint Secretary P Sanjeevan, an IT professional working in Perungudi, expressed concerns over the official apathy. “In the city, the footpaths are meant for pedestrians. The footpath’s condition alongside MGR Salai has worsened; senior citizens could easily break their ankles if walk on it. This is an important hub with IT companies, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and small shops. Yet people from all age groups are being forced to walk alongside heavy, speeding traffic.”

R Nagalingam, another resident of Kanthanchavadi, alleged that for the past three months the pavements had worsened. “Recently, the Supreme Court judgment recognised walkable footpaths as an extension of the fundamental Right to Life. But across the city, denizens are walking on the road,” he added.