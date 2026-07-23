Chennai Citizen Connect: Pedestrians urge State Highway Department to repair footpath on MGR Salai in Perungudi

CHENNAI: The pedestrian footpath alongside the MGR Salai, Kandhanchavadi in Perungudi, which connects Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Taramani-Velachery Road, has turned into an obstacle for pedestrians.
The stretch, filled with IT companies, hospitals and commercial establishments, has been in a pathetic condition for more than four months. To avoid slipping, pedestrians walk on the busy arterial road.
According to residents, despite being a major IT and commercial corridor, pavement slabs are cracked, uneven, and dislodged. A broken manhole cover and commercial establishments occupy and block the footpath.
Kamarajar Nagar Resident Welfare Association, Joint Secretary P Sanjeevan, an IT professional working in Perungudi, expressed concerns over the official apathy. “In the city, the footpaths are meant for pedestrians. The footpath’s condition alongside MGR Salai has worsened; senior citizens could easily break their ankles if walk on it. This is an important hub with IT companies, educational institutions, commercial establishments, and small shops. Yet people from all age groups are being forced to walk alongside heavy, speeding traffic.”
R Nagalingam, another resident of Kanthanchavadi, alleged that for the past three months the pavements had worsened. “Recently, the Supreme Court judgment recognised walkable footpaths as an extension of the fundamental Right to Life. But across the city, denizens are walking on the road,” he added.
The entire stretch is maintained by the State Highways Department. Pedestrians urge its intervention to repair the broken stones and restore their basic right to a safe, walkable way.
Another person who works in a juice shop, said, “Due to Metro Rail work, one side of the road was blocked. The vehicular movement is high in the morning and evening hours on MGR Salai. Several women and senior citizens fear walking on the road.”
Repeated attempts to reach the State Highway Department officials for a comment proved futile.