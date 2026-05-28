Chennai Citizen Connect: Pedestrians, motorists dread open manhole on Vigneshwara Nagar Main Road

Chennai: Residents and daily commuters using Vigneshwara Nagar Main Road in Tiruvallur have raised serious concerns over a large uncovered manhole in the middle of the road, claiming it poses a severe threat to pedestrians and motorists.
Motorists said the risks increase significantly at night, making accidents highly likely for those navigating the stretch.
According to residents, workers of the Tiruvallur Municipality had removed the manhole cover and widened the opening to clear choked waste. However, the issue has remained unresolved for the past six months.
The open manhole is located adjacent to the CSI Goudie Church and opposite several commercial establishments along the road.
Urging the municipality to cover the manhole immediately, C Naveen, a resident of Tiruvallur, alleged that the issue was a result of negligence by civic workers.
"It has become a nightmare to commute through this stretch, especially after dark," he said.
Residents pointed out that several vehicles use Vigneshwara Nagar Main Road to access the Redhills-Tiruvallur High Road, and that the large opening has considerably reduced the carriageway available for vehicles.
"Pedestrians are the worst affected, with senior citizens and children refusing to walk close to the hole. During sudden rains, the entire area gets flooded, making the hole completely invisible," said R Sudha, a resident of MGM Nagar in Tiruvallur.
Residents urged Tiruvallur Municipality officials to intervene immediately and resolve the issue before any untoward incident occurs.
Responding to the complaints, a senior official of Tiruvallur Municipality said that the matter would be enquired into and rectified immediately.