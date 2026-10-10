Chennai Citizen Connect: Passengers cry foul over cramped lifts at airport's multi-level parking

Passengers are required to reach the ground floor of the parking facility and use the lifts to access the second and fourth floors, where their vehicles are parked. However, the lifts in the east section are too narrow to accommodate passengers travelling with large suitcases and luggage trolleys.

Ramanathan, a traveller, said international passengers often arrive with multiple and oversized suitcases. Loading their luggage onto the lifts leaves little or no room for passengers to enter.

As a result, only one or two passengers can travel at a time, forcing others to wait for the lifts to return. This leads to long waiting times and considerable inconvenience.