Chennai Citizen Connect: Passengers cry foul over cramped lifts at airport's multi-level parking

CHENNAI: The passengers arriving at Chennai International Airport’s Terminal 2 and the domestic airport Terminal 4 face difficulties accessing vehicles parked at the multi-level car parking facility due to narrow lifts in the East section.
Passengers are required to reach the ground floor of the parking facility and use the lifts to access the second and fourth floors, where their vehicles are parked. However, the lifts in the east section are too narrow to accommodate passengers travelling with large suitcases and luggage trolleys.
Ramanathan, a traveller, said international passengers often arrive with multiple and oversized suitcases. Loading their luggage onto the lifts leaves little or no room for passengers to enter.
As a result, only one or two passengers can travel at a time, forcing others to wait for the lifts to return. This leads to long waiting times and considerable inconvenience.
Responding to complaints, airport authorities claimed that the lifts in the west section of the multi-level parking facility are designed to accommodate passengers, their belongings, and luggage trolleys at the same time
Frustrated by the delay, some passengers are forced to walk to the Pickup Point Plaza opposite domestic Terminal 1 to board their vehicles. Others have to travel to the west section of the multi-level car parking facility, where the lifts are more spacious and can accommodate passengers along with their luggage trolleys.
Passengers have raised the issue with the Airports Authority of India and Chennai Airport authorities, including through the airport’s social media platforms.
Responding to the complaints, airport authorities claimed that the lifts in the west section of the multi-level car parking facility are designed to accommodate passengers, their belongings, luggage trolleys and additional passengers at the same time. They advised passengers to use the lifts in the west section.
However, passengers have questioned why similarly spacious lifts were not provided in the east section as well. They have urged airport authorities to upgrade the existing facilities to ensure convenient access for passengers with luggage. Passengers have also suggested installing clear signboards directing those travelling with luggage trolleys to use the west section until the issue is resolved.