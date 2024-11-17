Chennai Citizen Connect: Parking woes persist at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: Parking woes continue to exist near the Egmore railway station on the Poonamallee High Road side.

At present, redevelopment works are under way at Egmore station and the ticket counters have been shifted nearer to the road. Accordingly, the existing parking lot for two-wheelers and four-wheelers has also been shifted.

However, there are several parking violations witnessed daily. Most of the vehicles, especially two-wheelers were parked on the roads which lead to the Railway station.

Though the two-wheeler parking area was shifted to Gandhi Irwin Road due to re-development works, commuters and office goers say after parking their vehicles at the shifted place, need to walk quite a distance to reach the railway station.

Senior railway staff at the Egmore Railway station said “We have put up warning signs stating that the illegal parking will invite fines. Despite this, people are still parking their vehicles here,” he added.

The official also said that the Railway authorities have also contacted traffic police concerning the illegal parking.

An office goer, who takes the suburban train every day to reach his office near Beach station, said, “After parking my vehicle, I need to travel more to reach the railway station”.

He also added that the old parking area was near the railway station and it was helpful to reach the station quickly to catch the train. The Railway official said that the parking problem will be over once the re-development works are over.

“This will take a few months,” he added.