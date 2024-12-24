Chennai Citizen Connect: Overflowing sewage irks residents in Korattur

CHENNAI: Residents of Annai Nagar 4th Street in Korattur complained about overflowing sewage and stagnation for the last few days. The current situation has angered daily commuters and residents in the locality and has become a health threat. Even though complaints were raised through social media and the authorities concerned the issue has not been resolved.

"Due to a clogged drain in the residential areas, the drainage water from the manhole overflows and stagnates on the road. It is one of the perineal issues in the area and no permanent solution has been provided for this. The residents are forced to stay in the stagnated filthy water. The sewage stagnation poses various health issues and increases in mosquito menace for the past few days," said Paul Sharan, a resident of Korattur.

Residents are unable to step out of the house due to drainage water stagnation on the street. When complaints were raised to the local body and the ward member they said that there was no option other than letting the drainage water into the stormwater drains. To date, there have been no steps taken by the local body to pump the stagnated sewage in the area.

"During the rainy days, the situation worsened as the entire street is flooded with excess rainwater mixed with sewage. Also, the road turns messy, and we have urged the department concerned to take action and provide a permanent solution for this issue," said J Malini, another resident.

When contacted, a senior official with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) ensured the concerned officials would inspect the area and act against it at the earliest.