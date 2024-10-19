Chennai Citizen Connect: Overflowing drainage renders Arian Lane in Vepery unusable

CHENNAI: The residents of Arian Lane in Vepery raised complaints concerning the overflowing drainage in the street.

They said that the situation becomes worse during the rains as the rainwater gets mixed with sewage water causing inconvenience for the residents.

A temple that is situated in the streets draws a huge number of devotees to the street who are also affected due to the overflowing drainage. Additionally, the area has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to the drainage water stagnation.

“The drainage line inside is damaged but no steps have been taken to construct the new drainage line and permanently solve the issue. Recently, the corporation increased the tax but did not make any efforts to address the issues of the residents,” alleged Deepak Kumar, a resident in the area. Whenever a complaint is raised the officials claim that the drainage overflows as it is an old one, he said adding they could replace it with a new one.

R Ramesh, a civic activist said that drainage overflowing has become a common issue in many areas and even in places like Wall Tax Road and NSC Bose Road which is the heart of the city. He also added that the stinky smell from these drainages causes inconvenience for pedestrians and the residents in those areas.

When contacted, the Ward 58 councillor Rajeshwari Sridhar said that the issue was not brought to her notice. The local councillor assured that the street would be visited on Saturday for further action.