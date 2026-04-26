Chennai Citizen Connect: Over-raised manhole chamber on Madhavaram road poses safety risk

Specifically, regular users of Moolachatram Main Road in Madhavaram have complained about a large bump built over a manhole in the middle of the road, as it occupies road space, obstructs vehicle movement, and poses a high risk of accidents.

According to residents of Ganapathy Nagar, Bank Colony, and neighbouring areas, hundreds of motorists use Moolachatram Main Road daily as a primary route to reach Madhavaram Milk Colony Road. They argue that the poorly designed manhole structure has effectively reduced the usable width of the road.