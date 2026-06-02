Chennai Citizen Connect: Open manholes on OMR service roads raise huge safety concerns

CHENNAI: As construction work by Chennai Metro Rail Limited progresses along Rajiv Gandhi Salai, motorists are facing severe traffic congestion during peak hours. To avoid delays, many commuters have been using service roads. However, an uncovered stormwater drain manhole on the service road near the World Trade Centre Chennai in Perungudi has emerged as a major safety hazard.
The issue is compounded by sewage overflowing into the drain, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians using the stretch.
R Shanmugam, a resident of Thoraipakkam and a regular commuter on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, said navigating the service lanes has become increasingly difficult due to the presence of open manholes.
"It is a herculean task for motorists to use the service lanes and navigate through the open manholes on the Perungudi stretch. During morning rush hours, the uncovered manholes slow down vehicular movement. The service lanes are particularly unsafe at night. In addition, several stretches between Thoraipakkam and Perungudi are non-motorable," he said.
According to the Federation of OMR Residents Association, similar hazards exist at multiple locations along the corridor. Its co-founder, Harsha Koda, said open manholes could be found near a private hospital and the World Trade Centre in Perungudi, among other places.
"Because of Metro rail works, many motorists are forced to use the service lanes, especially at night. The absence of adequate lighting and the poor condition of the service roads make commuting hazardous," he said.
Koda added that the issue had been repeatedly raised with officials but remained unresolved.
"We have brought this matter to the attention of Greater Chennai Corporation officials several times. However, responsibility keeps shifting between different agencies, including the GCC, State Highways Department, CMRL and the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation. The problem continues to remain unaddressed, making life difficult for the common public," he said.
An official of the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation said the previously installed manhole covers had been getting damaged frequently.
"We are preparing thicker frames for the manholes. The uncovered manholes have been barricaded as an interim measure. New covers will be installed on the stretch within a week," the official said.