Chennai Citizen Connect: Open manhole poses threat in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: An open manhole at Kakkalur Bypass Road in Tiruvallur has been posing a threat to commuters and pedestrians for the past several days, as there has been little to no intervention from the district administration and municipality.

This manhole has been open for over a week, and residents claim that despite complaints to the departments concerned, no action has been taken so far.

Speaking to DT Next, a regular commuter on the route said, “The open and damaged manhole caught my attention a week earlier. However, a good samaritan who noticed the manhole covered it to alert the public. But, it is high time the district administration officials intervene.” Another commuter urged the district administration and Tiruvallur Municipality officials to address the issue immediately, before any untoward incident occurs. “With frequent sudden and abrupt rainfall, the district administration, disaster management and municipality should promptly cover the manhole,” the commuter said.

The Kakkalur Bypass Road in Tiruvallur usually witnesses high vehicular movement, especially with heavy vehicles taking the route throughout the day. The stretch is also a residential area with several commercial establishments, witnessing high public movement. Residents and regular commuters have urged the government to thoroughly inspect any such open manholes in the area and rectify them as soon as possible. Despite multiple attempts, district administration and municipality officials could not be reached when contacted.