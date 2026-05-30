Chennai Citizen Connect: Open drains choked with household garbage, food waste plague Ernavoor

According to residents, more than 20,000 people living in these localities are affected by the poor maintenance of the open drains filled with household waste, plastic materials and food waste. Improper rainwater drainage has further amplified water stagnation in the area.

Residents said foul smell from the drains and the increasing mosquito and insect menace have made daily life difficult over the past month, particularly for children, women and elderly persons. They also pointed out that several drains remain uncovered without proper slabs, posing a safety risk to pedestrians.