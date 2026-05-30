Chennai Citizen Connect: Open drains choked with household garbage, food waste plague Ernavoor

CHENNAI: Residents of Eraneeswaran Nagar, Ramanathapuram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and VP Nagar in Ernavoor are facing major inconvenience as stormwater drains along interior roads have not been cleaned for a long time, leading to the accumulation of garbage and stagnant water, leaving the area in an unhygienic condition.
According to residents, more than 20,000 people living in these localities are affected by the poor maintenance of the open drains filled with household waste, plastic materials and food waste. Improper rainwater drainage has further amplified water stagnation in the area.
Residents said foul smell from the drains and the increasing mosquito and insect menace have made daily life difficult over the past month, particularly for children, women and elderly persons. They also pointed out that several drains remain uncovered without proper slabs, posing a safety risk to pedestrians.
With the monsoon season approaching, residents fear that clogged drains could trigger flooding, and rainwater may enter residential areas.
“Rainwater has stagnated throughout the street in the stormwater drains. With drains uncovered and electric wires lying nearby, there is a risk of children accidentally falling into the drains while playing on the streets,” said a resident, Muthu.
K Venkataiah of the CPM Tiruvottiyur North unit alleged that no desilting or cleaning work had been carried out in the locality for the past month despite repeated complaints to the ward office.
“Officials assure us of swift action. However, due to a shortage of cleanliness workers, nothing has materialised so far. Children, women and elderly residents are being affected health-wise,” he said.
Corporation officials said desilting and waste removal works were being undertaken in view of the upcoming monsoon to clear blockages caused by silt and garbage obstructing water flow. “Restoration works will begin once the removal of accumulated waste from the drains is completed,” officials said.
Despite repeated complaints to the Ward office, no desilting or cleaning work had been carried out in the locality for the past month, said CPM local leader K Venkataiah