Chennai Citizen Connect: Non-functional streetlights render Tidel Park U-turn bridge dangerous

The Tidel Park signal is one of the largest and most congested junctions in the city, connecting Tiruvanmiyur Road to the Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway (OMR). To reduce traffic congestion at this busy interchange, the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Limited (TNRDC) constructed a U-turn flyover for Rs 27.50 crore last year, which has significantly reduced traffic in the stretch.

However, in recent days, motorists have been facing difficulties while using the flyover at night due to non-functional streetlights. The poor lighting conditions have raised safety concerns.