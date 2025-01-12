Chennai Citizen Connect: No respite for Maduravoyal locals from sewer problems

CHENNAI: With poorly maintained sewerage systems, sewage overflow has become a perennial issue for residents across the city. The drainage overflow on 21st Street in Krishna Nagar in Maduravoyal has become a major inconvenience for the public.

The residents rued the stench emanating from the overflowing drainage water. Sathish, a resident of Krishna Nagar said, “The drainage water has been overflowing on the street for more than a week. Though residents have raised many complaints, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials have not yet taken any action. The Corporation should take immediate steps to drain the sewage water.”

Sathish pointed out that most of the houses located in and around the Krishna Nagar area are being used as filming locations and the sewage overflow hampers the shooting process too.

Like many areas in the city becoming prone to sewage contamination post-flood, Krishna Nagar also poses health risks if the situation is left unattended as the rainwater is getting mixed with drainage water during the monsoon season.

Elaborating on the post-flood situation, another resident said, “This is a residential area that has children and senior citizens in large numbers. Kids and aged people are most likely to be affected by various health issues if the sewage lines are not fixed soon. The area has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

When DT Next contacted an official attached to the Chennai Corporation, the staff said, “The issue has already been brought to my notice. The more than 20-year-old sewage pipelines got damaged after the rains, resulting in drainage overflow. The steps are under way to remove the wastewater using the motors and the pipelines would be replaced with new ones soon.”