Chennai Citizen Connect: No respite for Kolathur residents from water logging

CHENNAI: Though the city got a respite from rain for a few days, the issue of waterlogging persists on the streets of Azhaghu Nagar in Kolathur.

The condition of the roads has worsened because of the rain and waterlogging. Thus, the residents of Azhaghu Nagar have raised their concerns over the issue. However, the local body authorities have not yet taken action on this.

In addition, the rainwater stagnation has turned the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes amid a surge in vector-borne diseases. The area poses a significant health risk to its residents.

Explaining the plight of regular users, Darshan, a resident of the locality, said, “The waterlogging does not just damage the roads but makes walking or plying on the street difficult. Continuous water stagnation damages the road no matter how many times it is repaired. A temporary solution will not work out, rather steps should be taken to permanently fix the issue.”

Highlighting that the cases of dengue, malaria, and flu are profusely spreading across the city, the residents urge the authorities to take immediate action to clear the water and repair the road.

Revanth, a resident of Azhaghu Nagar pointed out that though the road is repaired, the stagnation damages it further. “The roads are deteriorating due to the waterlogging. The potholes appear due to this and slowly the road vanishes. We request the Corporation to address this issue promptly.”

When contacted, a Chennai Corporation official assured that the civic body would conduct an inspection and measures to repair the road would be taken soon.

Highlighting that the waterlogging has turned the area into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, the residents urge the authorities to take immediate action

Water stagnation has rendered the road unusable at Azhaghu Nagar in Kolathur