Chennai Citizen Connect: Negligence turns vacant land into garbage dump in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: Residents of Gangai Amman Koil Street in Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam, have expressed frustration at the official apathy, as a vacant lot in the street has become a dumping site, rainwater stagnation on the site during rain, and overgrown weeds have turned the place into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The locals have urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to take swift action.
According to the residents of the street, for more than a decade, the vacant land was used by the public, and children used the place as a play area. Later, the playing activity invited trouble, so they stopped playing. But now the place has been turned into a dump site twice in a week, and cleanliness workers partially clear the garbage at the site.
In May last year, the GCC passed a resolution aimed at protecting public health from poorly maintained vacant lands. These plots, often left unchecked by their owners, lead to the accumulation of garbage and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests.
Under these rules, property owners who fail to clear construction debris, overgrown vegetation, and stagnant water can be fined up to Rs 25,000, with an additional daily fine of Rs 500 if the violation persists.
S Prakash, a resident of the street, while admitting to an increase in mosquito menace, said, “The vacant land is private property involved in court proceedings; the land was unoccupied and fenced. The overgrown, uncleared weeds and trees have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Echoing similar concerns, another resident alleged that despite the presence of the compactor bins. The neighbours throw the waste directly from their windows. “Public from other streets also throw the waste here,” admitted another resident.
An official of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the assistant engineer of the ward said, “I took charge a month back, will check the issue and go for an inspection, after that, right action will be taken in this regard.”