Chennai Citizen Connect: Negligence turns vacant land into garbage dump in Virugambakkam

According to the residents of the street, for more than a decade, the vacant land was used by the public, and children used the place as a play area. Later, the playing activity invited trouble, so they stopped playing. But now the place has been turned into a dump site twice in a week, and cleanliness workers partially clear the garbage at the site.

In May last year, the GCC passed a resolution aimed at protecting public health from poorly maintained vacant lands. These plots, often left unchecked by their owners, lead to the accumulation of garbage and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests.

Under these rules, property owners who fail to clear construction debris, overgrown vegetation, and stagnant water can be fined up to Rs 25,000, with an additional daily fine of Rs 500 if the violation persists.