Chennai Citizen Connect: MTH Road towards Ambattur remains in wretched condition

CHENNAI: Chennai residents have been dealing with shoddy road conditions for a long time. Specifically, the condition of the Madras-Tiruvallur High (MTH) Road towards Ambattur has been rather poor for a long time.

Monsoon or summer, the intervention from the government departments seems negligible. And, the commuters continue to endure the bad road conditions for months or even years.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident in Padi said, "The road conditions are already poor, making it strenuous for people to ride or drive. Adding to it, there is some construction or department work undertaken in the location, causing enough traffic congestion."

A regular commuter to the route said, "MTH Road is already one of the busiest stretches in the location. With vehicles constantly coming on New Avadi Road and Konnur High Road, the vehicular movement is quite intense, urging the government to intervene and relay the roads."

The residents, shop owners, motorists and commuters have requested the concerned department to lay the road at the earliest to prevent any fatalities in the area.

Meanwhile, another commuter said that due to the high movement of heavy vehicles, the stretch is constantly prone to dust, and the threat of accidents is huge in the area.

"The MTH Road towards Ambattur is mostly worn out, forcing two—wheel riders to be more cautious from tripping or skidding while taking turns. Also, due to the poor condition of MTH Road, the traffic during the day moves at a snail's pace," said Parvathi, a resident in the area.

A civic body official told DT Next, "Patch work and relaying of roads are being done in many areas, the particular stretch will also be attended to soon."