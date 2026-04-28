Chennai Citizen Connect: Motorists urge State HD to repair road near Tiruvallur Municipality

He added that at night, road users unfamiliar with the road often fall from their bikes after hitting the damaged section

Echoing him was another resident of Tiruvallur and a security guard in a nearby shop, who preferred anonymity, said, “In the morning, heavy vehicles splash the water on the office goers, travelling in bikes and autos.”

As a precaution, the barricade has to be placed to prevent accidents, added the resident.

An official in the Tiruvallur Municipality explained that, “The municipality submitted a letter and obtained permission to arrest the leakage in the pipeline before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).