Chennai Citizen Connect: Motorists urge SH dept to repair damaged Redhills-Tiruvallur road

CHENNAI: Thousands of residents, motorists, regular commuters, and truck drivers who use the Redhills-Tiruvallur Highway daily have alleged that a 1 km section between Ikkadu and Ikkadu Kandigai is in deplorable condition. Vehicles traversing this stretch have frequently been involved in accidents. In the last ten days alone, two such incidents occurred. Consequently, residents are calling for the immediate restoration of the damaged road.
Gabi Akash of Punnapakkam, who regularly uses the Redhills-Tiruvallur Highway to reach his house, said, “The particular section of the road, especially opposite Bethal Church, was worn out, due to the regular movement of the heavy load trucks. Multiple places witnessed road damage in a 1-km section.”
The newcomers, who were unaware of the location, drove on the gravel-filled road, skidding the two-wheelers. “The barricade was placed to navigate the vehicles, but the vehicles continue to navigate the road, to avoid long detours,” said I Martin of Ikkadu Kandigai.
Residents who reside alongside the road have complained for many years that water leaks from the pipeline and has damaged the road. “We have been continuously urging the local authorities to provide a permanent solution for the road damage.”
F Thomas of Nazareth raised his anguish over the official apathy, said, “The road was maintained by the State Highway department. The official concerned of the department has to keep an eye on the road and ensure public safety with signboards and reflectors.”
An official in the department in Tiruvallur said, “The complaint regarding the damaged road has been taken into consideration. The damaged road will be rectified in the next two days.”