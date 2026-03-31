Chennai Citizen Connect: Motorists urge SH dept to repair damaged Redhills-Tiruvallur road

Residents flag safety risks

The newcomers, who were unaware of the location, drove on the gravel-filled road, skidding the two-wheelers. “The barricade was placed to navigate the vehicles, but the vehicles continue to navigate the road, to avoid long detours,” said I Martin of Ikkadu Kandigai.

Residents who reside alongside the road have complained for many years that water leaks from the pipeline and has damaged the road. “We have been continuously urging the local authorities to provide a permanent solution for the road damage.”