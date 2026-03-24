Chennai Citizen Connect: Motorists cry foul over persistent traffic chaos in Triplicane area

At times, there is even a risk of vehicles colliding. As a result, both pedestrians and motorists face considerable difficulties.

Kumar, a resident of the area, said, “All vehicles – bikes, cars, and buses – are unable to move smoothly on Triplicane High Road, and at times, vehicles end up colliding with each other. Especially because vehicles often stop on the road, traffic becomes congested every morning and evening. As a result, elderly people, children, and women find it difficult to cross the road. Road users also face delays in reaching workplaces. Apart from that, vehicle riders and drivers face the risk of accidents.”

Traffic officials stated that the congestion is mainly due to the road passing through a market area, which makes it narrow, and because heavy vehicles are often parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

To address this, officials direct traffic during peak hours and ensure that stationary vehicles are moved, helping to maintain order on the road.