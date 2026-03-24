Chennai Citizen Connect: Motorists cry foul over persistent traffic chaos in Triplicane area

CHENNAI: Severe traffic congestion occurs daily at the Triplicane High Road–Barathi Salai junction. The road in this area is narrow, and the high volume of vehicles contributes to the problem.
Especially during morning and evening peak hours, buses, bikes, and cars are forced to move slowly or remain stationary for long periods. This causes difficulties for drivers, and at times, there is a risk of vehicles colliding. Commuters travelling to schools, colleges, and offices are also delayed, and daily wage workers, students, and middle-class residents face significant inconvenience.
A nearby shop owner stated that stormwater drain work is currently under way. These works have blocked a portion of the road, causing significant disruption to vehicles passing through the area. Drivers, trying to move ahead of others, are adding to the traffic congestion.
At times, there is even a risk of vehicles colliding. As a result, both pedestrians and motorists face considerable difficulties.
Kumar, a resident of the area, said, “All vehicles – bikes, cars, and buses – are unable to move smoothly on Triplicane High Road, and at times, vehicles end up colliding with each other. Especially because vehicles often stop on the road, traffic becomes congested every morning and evening. As a result, elderly people, children, and women find it difficult to cross the road. Road users also face delays in reaching workplaces. Apart from that, vehicle riders and drivers face the risk of accidents.”
Traffic officials stated that the congestion is mainly due to the road passing through a market area, which makes it narrow, and because heavy vehicles are often parked in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.
To address this, officials direct traffic during peak hours and ensure that stationary vehicles are moved, helping to maintain order on the road.