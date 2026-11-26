For the past three months, sewage pipeline work has been under way on these roads, which connect to Madhavaram Kamarajar Salai. While the work on KK Thazhai Main Road has been completed, work on Periyasekkadu Perumal Koil Street remains unfinished. Several stretches dug up for pipeline installation have not been restored, leaving the roads uneven and damaged.

Speaking to DT Next, resident Saraswathi said dust rises whenever vehicles pass or pedestrians walk along the stretches. "As the roads have not been properly restored, dust enters our houses through doors and windows and settles indoors, causing considerable inconvenience," she said.

Another resident, Akash, said sewage pipeline work remained incomplete at several locations and the dug-up roads had not been restored. "A large amount of soil is scattered across the road in the Periyasekkadu area, putting motorists at risk of skidding and meeting with accidents. The roads should be restored at the earliest," he said.