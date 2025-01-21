Chennai Citizen Connect: More trouble for Perambur commuters after awkward rectification of manhole

CHENNAI: Residents in Perambur and daily commuters on the Murasoli Maran flyover have been forced into a bother once again.

After repeated complaints, the authorities rectified a damaged manhole but what awaited them was even worse. The repaired manhole was built with an uneven measurement and appeared bulging or protruding out from the road.

Many petitions seeking to build the manhole at the same level as the road or the pavement were ignored.

“Finally, it was a shoddy temporary fix. This is what we get as a solution despite lodging complaints repeatedly. What are our officials and elected representatives doing and why are they unable to get their workers or contractors to deliver a basic public infrastructure," said Raghukumar Choodamani, co-convenor, Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum.

Raghukumar shares incidents where the motorist has suffered due to the uneven nature of the manhole and says the spot has become more accident-prone.

"The fact that the government contractors are continuing to do the shoddy makeover every time despite our pleas and repeated incidents during nights. Many are unaware of the protruding manhole and have skidded umpteen times. It requires immediate attention,” he said.

"The issue has been there since 2022 but now the manhole has been fixed in a worst manner. Neither the pedestrians nor the commuters can use about four feet width of the road due to this obstruction. Perambur High Road storm water drain is also in a state of ruins and deserves to be restored entirely. This is the status despite filing a petition over a month ago. Similar raised manhole chamber doors over SWD can be found in other places across our wards and beyond," Raghukumar added.

When contacted the Ward 71 councillor Punithavathi Aththiraasan said that the land belongs to the Southern Railway and railway has done the maintenance works.