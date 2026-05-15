Chennai Citizen Connect: Months on, no action on damaged manhole on T Nagar road

According to motorists and auto drivers, the concrete patchwork was laid after underground cable work was completed in the area. Similar poorly maintained patches can be seen at several points along the stretch, particularly before the junction leading to Dr B Narasimhan Road.

K Elumalai, an auto driver and member of the Hotel GRT Auto Drivers Association, said traffic on the route had increased significantly following the diversion of vehicles in view of the ongoing Teynampet-Saidapet flyover construction works.