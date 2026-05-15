Chennai Citizen Connect: Months on, no action on damaged manhole on T Nagar road

CHENNAI: A neglected and damaged concrete manhole cover in the middle of Sir Thyagaraya Road connecting to Pondy Bazaar in T Nagar has emerged as a major safety hazard for motorists and pedestrians, with regular commuters and members of a nearby auto stand alleging that the issue has remained unattended for several months despite complaints to the traffic police.
According to motorists and auto drivers, the concrete patchwork was laid after underground cable work was completed in the area. Similar poorly maintained patches can be seen at several points along the stretch, particularly before the junction leading to Dr B Narasimhan Road.
K Elumalai, an auto driver and member of the Hotel GRT Auto Drivers Association, said traffic on the route had increased significantly following the diversion of vehicles in view of the ongoing Teynampet-Saidapet flyover construction works.
“Since last year, vehicles travelling on Anna Salai have been diverted to Thyagaraya Road through B Narasimhan Road and Vijayaraghava Road. Compared to previous years, traffic volume has increased sharply, especially during the morning and evening peak hours,” he said.
He alleged that iron rods were protruding from the damaged concrete surface, posing a danger to two-wheeler riders. “Two-wheelers hit the rods and lose balance. During the night, the situation becomes worse and bikers frequently skid and meet with accidents,” he added.
K Loganathan, a regular commuter and owner of a light commercial vehicle, said he had recently brought the issue to the attention of traffic police personnel deployed in the area.
“Two days ago, I informed the traffic police when they were on duty at the spot, and they took note of the issue. Immediate action now would help prevent further accidents,” he said.
When contacted, a Greater Chennai Corporation official said steps would be taken soon to rectify the damaged stretch.