Chennai Citizen Connect: Month after re-laying, Kannagi Nagar Road dug up again for SWD work

K Murugan, a resident of Ezhil Nagar, alleged, “After the video of the damaged stormwater drain (SWD) on the Eswaran Koil Street went viral on social media and gained political attention during the monsoon, the civic body rushed to complete the works. However, the torn-up road used by nearly a lakh of people daily has only increased traffic congestion and paved the way for frequent accidents.”

An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) stated, “Patchwork was carried out on Eswaran Street following the monsoon. Due to the road being located in a low-lying area, the civic body is currently completing the remaining SWD construction at the intersection of Kokilambal Nagar and Kannagi Nagar Main Road. Once the SWD works are finished, the road will be relaid at an increased height.”