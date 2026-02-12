Chennai Citizen Connect: Month after re-laying, Kannagi Nagar Road dug up again for SWD work
CHENNAI: The residents of Kannagi Nagar are distressed over the poorly executed repairs on Eswaran Koil Street (also known as Kannagi Nagar Main Road) following the monsoon.
Despite recent roadworks, the stretch cracked within a month and has become an accident-prone zone due to the frequent movement of heavy vehicles. Hundreds of people use this main road daily to reach Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), and they are now urging officials to conduct proper repairs.
According to regular commuters and residents, Eswaran Koil Street is a vital Bus Route Road (BRR) used by thousands of people from Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Tsunami Nagar, and Kokilambal Nagar. For over a month and a half, the dilapidated condition of the road has obstructed traffic during morning and evening peak hours.
Once the remaining stormwater drainage construction is completed, the road will be relaid at an increased height, said a GCC official
K Murugan, a resident of Ezhil Nagar, alleged, “After the video of the damaged stormwater drain (SWD) on the Eswaran Koil Street went viral on social media and gained political attention during the monsoon, the civic body rushed to complete the works. However, the torn-up road used by nearly a lakh of people daily has only increased traffic congestion and paved the way for frequent accidents.”
An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) stated, “Patchwork was carried out on Eswaran Street following the monsoon. Due to the road being located in a low-lying area, the civic body is currently completing the remaining SWD construction at the intersection of Kokilambal Nagar and Kannagi Nagar Main Road. Once the SWD works are finished, the road will be relaid at an increased height.”