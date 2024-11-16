Chennai Citizen Connect: Metro Rail works render commuting along Purasawalkam road tough

CHENNAI: Poorly maintained and faulty roads have become a never-ending issue across the city, particularly in the interior areas. Besides lack of maintenance and faulty stormwater drains, the ongoing Metro works have damaged the city roads to a larger extent.

The Metro work did not spare one of the busiest roads in Purasawalkam. Apart from the damaged road, the overflowing sewage has become a big headache for pedestrians.

The public and sellers in front of the BSNL office on Millers Road in Purasawalkam High Road have raised concerns about the road’s poor condition and cited Metro works as the main reason for this situation. As the busiest road has become narrow due to Metro works, traffic congestion has become common in the locality.

Explaining the plight of driving on the said road, John, an auto driver, said, “The condition of the road continues to be poor for more than two years after the metro works were commenced. Moreover, waterlogging during rains adds to the difficulties of the commuters.”

In addition, the commuters highlighted the issue of sewage overflow on the road and noted that health issues may arise as eateries are located on the side of the road. “The stink emanating because of sewage overflow in the area is causing inconvenience for the commuters,” said a seller.

When contacted, an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said, “There was a sewage outburst on the road and the reason is unknown. The Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is fixing the sewage explosion and the Corporation would re-lay the road after the sewage works are done.”