Chennai Citizen Connect: Metro Water works choke traffic on West Jones Road in Saidapet

West Jones Road is one of the busiest arterial roads in Saidapet, carrying thousands of two-wheelers, cars and MTC buses every day. Commuters have been facing long delays as Metro Water continues excavation and maintenance work on the stretch.

The excavation is located near the West Saidapet bus depot, a major transit point in the locality. Residents said the dug-up stretch has made it difficult for buses to negotiate U-turns and manoeuvre through the narrowed carriageway, leading to traffic bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours.