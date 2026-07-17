Chennai Citizen Connect: Metro Water works choke traffic on West Jones Road in Saidapet

CHENNAI: Ongoing maintenance works by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on West Jones Road in Saidapet have triggered severe traffic congestion, with residents alleging that the road has remained dug up for more than a week and that the work is progressing slowly.
West Jones Road is one of the busiest arterial roads in Saidapet, carrying thousands of two-wheelers, cars and MTC buses every day. Commuters have been facing long delays as Metro Water continues excavation and maintenance work on the stretch.
The excavation is located near the West Saidapet bus depot, a major transit point in the locality. Residents said the dug-up stretch has made it difficult for buses to negotiate U-turns and manoeuvre through the narrowed carriageway, leading to traffic bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours.
The congestion has worsened as vehicles are forced to slow down near the work site, resulting in long queues and increased travel time for commuters heading towards Anna Salai, Guindy and surrounding areas.
Suriya, a daily commuter, said the excavation was being done on crucial turn of Jones Road, posing a safety hazard for two-wheeler riders.
"Several minor accidents have occurred in the area because of the pit and the uneven road surface. It becomes particularly dangerous during the evening rush and rainy conditions," he told DT Next.
The congestion worsen many-a-time as vehicles are forced to slow down near the work site, resulting increased travel time for motorists heading towards Anna Salai, Guindy and surrounding areas
Another resident, Lakshmi, said repeated road excavation had become a recurring problem in the locality.
"Almost every year, roads here are dug up by one department or another, whether it is Metro Water, TNEB or civic agencies. Residents are forced to bear the inconvenience. The authorities should complete the work at the earliest and restore the road," she said.
Residents have urged the authorities to speed up the maintenance work, restore the road without delay and take measures to ease traffic congestion in the area.