Chennai Citizen Connect: Metro Rail works cause safety concerns on Perambur High Road

The work being carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has significantly narrowed the carriageway, while barricades placed on both sides of the road have restricted the movement of vehicles.

The stretch witnesses heavy pedestrian movement throughout the day, as thousands of people use the nearby bus stop and Perambur Railway Station. Congestion worsens during peak hours, particularly in the mornings and evenings, as passengers struggle to navigate the cramped stretch.

At the bus stop adjacent to the railway station, autos and two-wheelers are often parked haphazardly, forcing passengers to wait on the road. This has raised concerns over road safety and the risk of accidents.

Passengers arriving by express trains also gather near the station entrance and the bus stop in search of autos and other transport options, further aggravating congestion and slowing traffic flow.