Chennai Citizen Connect: Metro Rail works cause safety concerns on Perambur High Road

CHENNAI: With Metro Rail construction under way near the main entrance of Perambur Railway Station and along Perambur High Road, daily rail and bus commuters, residents are facing increasing difficulty in safely crossing the road.
The work being carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has significantly narrowed the carriageway, while barricades placed on both sides of the road have restricted the movement of vehicles.
The stretch witnesses heavy pedestrian movement throughout the day, as thousands of people use the nearby bus stop and Perambur Railway Station. Congestion worsens during peak hours, particularly in the mornings and evenings, as passengers struggle to navigate the cramped stretch.
At the bus stop adjacent to the railway station, autos and two-wheelers are often parked haphazardly, forcing passengers to wait on the road. This has raised concerns over road safety and the risk of accidents.
Passengers arriving by express trains also gather near the station entrance and the bus stop in search of autos and other transport options, further aggravating congestion and slowing traffic flow.
A commuter, Akash, said that autos and bikes are parked even inside the bus stop, leaving little space for passengers. He said people are forced to stand on the road, and boarding or alighting from buses has become difficult.
He added that there is no proper pedestrian crossing between the railway station and the bus stop, compelling people to cross from multiple points. He also said vehicles parked in ‘No Parking’ zones force pedestrians to walk on the road due to the lack of a proper footpath.
A traffic police official said personnel have been deployed during morning and evening peak hours to regulate traffic and ease congestion. The official added that additional safety measures are in place when large crowds arrive from the railway station. Police said action would be taken against vehicles parked in ‘No Parking’ areas and fines would be imposed on violators.