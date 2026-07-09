Chennai Citizen Connect: Lack of bus shelters on PH Road puts commuters at mother nature’s mercy

As a result, hundreds of commuters, including school and college students, office-goers, senior citizens and women, are forced to wait under the scorching sun or in the rain every day.

Many passengers take temporary refuge at nearby shops and the Amma Unavagam while waiting for buses. The lack of seating facilities is yet another challenge for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities.

A resident, Elumalai, said, “There has been no shelter at the Vengaya Mandi bus stop for several years. Commuters are forced to stand near the Amma Unavagam before boarding. During summer, we wait under the blazing sun, while in the rainy season we’re left completely exposed. Despite repeated requests, no action has been taken so far.”