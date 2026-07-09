Chennai Citizen Connect: Lack of bus shelters on PH Road puts commuters at mother nature’s mercy

CHENNAI: Commuters travelling on Poonamallee High Road (PH Road), along the Koyambedu-Maduravoyal stretch, continue to face hardship due to the lack of bus shelters at key bus stops, including Vengaya Mandi, Maduravoyal Ration Shop, Maduravoyal Post Office and Maduravoyal Market. Similarly, on the Maduravoyal-Koyambedu stretch, the Maduravoyal PO bus stop also lacks a shelter.
As a result, hundreds of commuters, including school and college students, office-goers, senior citizens and women, are forced to wait under the scorching sun or in the rain every day.
Many passengers take temporary refuge at nearby shops and the Amma Unavagam while waiting for buses. The lack of seating facilities is yet another challenge for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities.
A resident, Elumalai, said, “There has been no shelter at the Vengaya Mandi bus stop for several years. Commuters are forced to stand near the Amma Unavagam before boarding. During summer, we wait under the blazing sun, while in the rainy season we’re left completely exposed. Despite repeated requests, no action has been taken so far.”
Claiming that the tender process for installing new shelters has been finalised, a senior Corporation official said construction will begin soon
Irusappan, a commuter, said, “The Maduravoyal PO bus stop also has no shelter. Authorities should immediately construct bus shelters at these stops.”
When contacted, a senior Corporation official said, “Some bus shelters were removed to facilitate the ongoing works being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The tender process for installing new shelters has been finalised, and they will be constructed soon."