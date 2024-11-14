Chennai Citizen Connect: Kolathur residents seek urgent repair of damaged road

CHENNAI: The poor condition of the road near the Senthil Nagar signal at Kolathur is a reason for worry for many motorists and commuters. The riskiness of travelling on this road increases manifold during rain.

“This road is a major connecting point. There are many eateries and shops along the route. The road’s condition makes it increasingly challenging to navigate through every day. The uneven surface and potholes are skid-risks and cause injuries to many people,” Venkadesan, a daily commuter, shared his worries.

Locals point out that nearby landmarks like Aishwarya Hospital and Maaya Women’s Hospital & Fertility Centre attract significant visitors. The road is busy for most parts of the day as it houses many clothing stores, supermarkets and eateries.

Adding to the inconvenience is construction work taken up by the TNEB and Metro Water Board, for which the road has been dug up multiple times.

The road’s damaged condition has been a worry for commuters for over eight months, but the authorities seem to be paying no heed to the issue.

“We have been raising complaints about the road’s poor condition for months now. It is a junction connecting the Kolathur, Padi, Villivakkam and Korattur areas. It is not just a matter of convenience but a question of safety. We urge authorities to take immediate action and repair the road immediately,” the commuter reiterated the request.

Commuters and motorists demand swift action from the authorities to address these concerns. Meanwhile, the zonal officials say the road will be fixed soon, and the potholes will be covered.