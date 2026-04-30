Chennai Citizen Connect: Jaywalking near Central raises serious safety concerns

CHENNAI: Passengers arriving at and exiting Chennai Central Railway Station on the Wall Tax Road side continue to cross the busy stretch by jaywalking, ignoring the pedestrian subway provided for safe movement.
Despite the availability of the subway connecting the station with the Southern Railway headquarters, a large number of commuters prefer to cross the road directly. The trend is particularly evident during peak hours in the morning and evening when both vehicular and pedestrian traffic are high.
Many passengers, especially those rushing to catch trains, avoid using the subway due to the effort involved in descending and climbing back. The inconvenience is more pronounced for those carrying heavy luggage, prompting them to opt for quicker but unsafe road crossings.
The absence of traffic signals or designated zebra crossings at common pedestrian points has further aggravated the situation. Continuous movement of buses, cars, two-wheelers, and heavy vehicles along the stretch adds to the risk.
Motorists are often forced to apply sudden brakes to avoid collisions, leading to frequent near-miss incidents and minor accidents.
Selvam, a tea stall owner in the area, said that pedestrians had been crossing the road at the spot for several years despite periodic warnings from the police. He added that such behaviour also contributed to traffic congestion, even though commuters were aware of the risks.
Officials from the traffic department said steps were being taken to curb unauthorised crossings, including the installation of barricades to guide pedestrians towards the subway. They urged the public to use designated facilities in the interest of safety.