Chennai Citizen Connect: Jaywalking near Central raises serious safety concerns

The absence of traffic signals or designated zebra crossings at common pedestrian points has further aggravated the situation. Continuous movement of buses, cars, two-wheelers, and heavy vehicles along the stretch adds to the risk.

Motorists are often forced to apply sudden brakes to avoid collisions, leading to frequent near-miss incidents and minor accidents.

Selvam, a tea stall owner in the area, said that pedestrians had been crossing the road at the spot for several years despite periodic warnings from the police. He added that such behaviour also contributed to traffic congestion, even though commuters were aware of the risks.

Officials from the traffic department said steps were being taken to curb unauthorised crossings, including the installation of barricades to guide pedestrians towards the subway. They urged the public to use designated facilities in the interest of safety.