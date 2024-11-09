Chennai Citizen Connect: Iyyappanthangal residents decry waste disposal on vacant sitw

CHENNAI: The municipal administration often revels in its efficiency in addressing civic concerns, however, the reality is even the trivial issues raised by the public remain unsolved for months. The Iyyappanthangal residents are going through a similar plight as their complaints regarding improper waste disposal and public setting garbage on fire are unaddressed.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a resident of Iyyappanthangal said, “Residents have no other choice but to throw waste on vacant lands because the municipal staff has removed the garbage bins. Due to the lack of space on Ponniyamman Kovil Road, the residents are forced to dispose of waste in open spaces.”

The resident further alleged that the municipal staff didn’t engage in door-to-door garbage collection for the past few months.

“Besides the issue of people resorting to vacant land to dump waste due to various issues including insufficient space at the dumping place near Ponniyamman Kovil road, the wastes dumped on open spaces are not cleaned regularly and transported to nearby dump yards like Appur and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) yards,” explained the resident.

In addition, according to the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the municipal administration department has not set up enough micro composting centres. A few centres that were set up are not functioning.

Commenting on the situation, an office bearer of Iyyappanthangal village panchayat said, “We have been collecting waste on alternate days due to a shortage of workers in our area. However, we have been ensuring that there is no burning of waste. But, the concerns raised by residents will be addressed at the earliest.”