Chennai Citizen Connect: Irked by shoddy conditions of roads in Tambaram, residents threaten stir

The issue has been reported from Ward 57 under Zone 4 of the Tambaram Corporation, covering areas including Krishna Road, Muthuvelar Salai, Ponniamman Koil Salai and Motilal Salai in New Perungalathur.

According to residents, newly laid tar roads in the locality were dug up nearly three months ago for the installation of underground electricity cables. Though the cables were later buried, the trenches were allegedly left only partially covered without proper restoration work.

As a result, the sand-filled portions have reportedly sunk in several places, leaving the roads uneven with potholes and deep craters. Residents say the condition has made even walking difficult, especially for senior citizens, many of whom have slipped and fallen while trying to navigate the damaged stretches.