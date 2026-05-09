Chennai Citizen Connect: Irked by shoddy conditions of roads in Tambaram, residents threaten stir

CHENNAI: Residents of several interior roads in Tambaram have threatened to stage a road blockade protest on the GST Road, alleging that damaged roads in their locality have remained unattended for over three months following underground electricity cable work.
The issue has been reported from Ward 57 under Zone 4 of the Tambaram Corporation, covering areas including Krishna Road, Muthuvelar Salai, Ponniamman Koil Salai and Motilal Salai in New Perungalathur.
According to residents, newly laid tar roads in the locality were dug up nearly three months ago for the installation of underground electricity cables. Though the cables were later buried, the trenches were allegedly left only partially covered without proper restoration work.
As a result, the sand-filled portions have reportedly sunk in several places, leaving the roads uneven with potholes and deep craters. Residents say the condition has made even walking difficult, especially for senior citizens, many of whom have slipped and fallen while trying to navigate the damaged stretches.
Locals also allege that autorickshaws, two-wheelers and even bicycles are unable to pass through several portions of the roads comfortably. More than 1,000 households in the area are said to be affected by the deteriorating road conditions.
Dinesh Kumar of Tambaram said that app-based taxis and autorickshaws often refuse rides in the locality due to the poor condition of the roads. Food delivery workers are also reportedly struggling to access homes in the affected streets.
Residents said they have repeatedly approached Tambaram Corporation officials seeking action. However, they were allegedly told that the roads had been dug up by the Electricity Board and that the matter should be taken up with them.
Tambaram Corporation officials explained that once cable laying work is completed, the trenches must settle for a period before permanent re-laying of roads can be undertaken
When residents contacted Electricity Board officials, they were reportedly informed that the work was being carried out by private contractors and that the department was not directly responsible for restoring the roads.
Frustrated over the prolonged delay, residents have now launched a signature campaign and submitted a petition to corporation authorities, warning that if immediate action is not taken, they will collectively stage a road blockade protest on the GST Road.
Residents further pointed out that Tambaram Corporation had recently received a state-level award for being ranked among the best-performing corporations in Tamil Nadu. “Despite such recognition, we continue to suffer basic civic issues for months together. Our daily lives are severely affected, and accidents are occurring regularly because of the pothole-ridden roads,” residents alleged.
They also accused civic authorities of ignoring repeated complaints while continuing to collect taxes efficiently from the public.
When contacted, corporation officials stated that the road cutting work for laying electricity cables had been carried out after obtaining proper permissions. Officials explained that once cable work is completed, the trenches must settle for a period before permanent re-laying of roads can be undertaken. If roads are laid immediately, the sand underneath may sink further and damage the new surface again.